BERLIN, March 25 Cyprus' parliament will not
need to approve a deal the country's government struck with
international lenders on Monday for a 10 billion euro bailout,
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
"The Commission informed us today that the necessary
legislation to implement these points has already been passed,"
he told reporters after euro zone finance ministers approved the
deal.
"Additional legislation would only have been necessary if a
levy on uninsured deposits would have been raised but (not) for
restructuring of the banks in question."
Schaeuble said legally Germany's lower house of parliament
would not need to vote on the bailout at this stage but a vote
could be held this week if legislators wanted it. He was
confident the deal would get a majority in Bundestag.