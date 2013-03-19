LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The scandal around Cyprus' putative
raid on deposits is immense but I think there are bigger
scandals around the edges of this saga. One is why nothing has
been done about the Russian, Ukrainian and other sources of
funny money that has been hiding away for the past couple of
decades in Cypriot bank accounts.
People over the weekend were glibly suggesting that because
a lot of the cash stashed in Cyprus is Russian and may be linked
to money laundering, it's OK to steal it. That Cypriot and EU
banking and regulatory authorities have been turning a blind eye
to hazy financial dealings for such a long time is, to my way of
thinking, almost a bigger scandal.
Russians conducting their financial dealings via Limassol
and elsewhere has been an open secret for years. Back in the
day, I covered emerging market debt and never ceased to be
amazed at how many conversations I had with Russian bank
issuers, originators and syndicators that involved Cyprus,
usually followed by embarrassed silence and an awkward clearing
of throats.
As Cypriot officials seek last-minute to change the basic
structure of the supposed one-off tax to get it through
parliament, it's impossible not to focus on the bigger
implications here. And I don't just mean the contagion effects
through the rest of the eurozone periphery that prompted US
economist Paul Krugman to write in The New York Times: "It's as
if the Europeans are holding up a neon sign, written in Greek
and Italian, saying 'Time to stage a run on your banks!'"
I'm talking about the fact that raiding bank deposits
obliterates accepted notions of capital hierarchy and adds to
already-articulated fears around the sanctity of contracts that
underpins the role of institutional investors in capital
intermediation.
EU deposit protection codes had pushed depositors clearly
and incontrovertibly into the position of super-senior
creditors, sitting above senior bondholders. That notion has
been crushed. Think about the retroactive contractual changes in
Greek law bonds ahead of the Greek debt restructuring and the
impact that has had, where investors will now demand spread
concessions on bonds containing collective action clauses.
It's noteworthy that Ireland and Portugal made their return
to the voluntary capital markets by opening existing lines of
stock rather than launching new issues with CACs.
FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLE
Think also about the impact of Alternative Tier 1
instruments where coupon deferral or suspension features may
actually subordinate hybrid creditors below the position of
shareholders, where, again, it had been a fundamental principle
of capital hierarchy that shareholders sat at the bottom and who
needed to be wiped out or at the very least where dividends
needed to be suspended in tandem with hybrid coupons.
Contingent convertible holders being zeroed as permanent
write-down triggers are breached before the issuer technically
hits default or is declared insolvent and shareholders are hit
is another crazy example where capital hierarchy has been turned
on its head.
At an IFR Bank Capital Roundtable I hosted last year, Georg
Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal & General Investment
Management had this to say: "The degree of regulatory flex or
discretion which is becoming almost a new mantra is scary. The
regulators seemingly reserve the right to over-rule whatever has
been agreed if they see that as necessary or helpful to preserve
financial market stability or whatever. We now have to factor in
regulatory risk as an additional downside factor. That of course
means we need to get paid for it "
I and others often talk about laws of unintended
consequences, where the consequences are, oddly enough,
unintended. We haven't yet seen the outcome of the Cypriot
deposit tax, but aggressively and brazenly expropriating
deposits seems to me to be every bit a law of intended
consequence.
What's next? I spend a lot of time chatting to people and
running events in and around covered bonds. Particularly in
Germany, people talk in hushed and reverent tones about the
sanctity and safety of traditional Pfandbriefe and their cousins
in other jurisdictions, where creditor security is enshrined and
protected in law.
Now, am I suggesting that Pfandbriefe investors have
anything to fear from the Cypriot raid on deposits? That's a
huge leap at this juncture. But would it be any more scandalous
if an EU government - after destroying depositor super-seniority
in such a cavalier a manner, backed by the eurozone and the IMF
- were to impose a 'one-off' legal change in an exceptionally
distressed situation that rolls back the legal sanctity of
secured creditors? Not from where I'm sitting.
(Keith Mullin, Editor-at-large, IFR)