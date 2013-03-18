BRATISLAVA, March 18 The size of a European
bailout for Cyprus is unchangeable and it is up to Cypriots to
decide how to share the burden among savers in the Mediterranean
island's banks, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on
Monday.
"The size of the envelope Cyprus has to fill is clear. How
will they do it, it is up to them," Kazimir told Reuters over
the phone.
"They must, however, respect the reality that size of their
banking sector in its current form is unsustainable and it is
the real cause of their troubles," he added.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to hold a
conference call at 1830 GMT on Monday to debate current state of
affairs in Cyprus.