DUBLIN, April 12 Following is the text of the
Eurogroup's statement on Cyprus following a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers in Dublin on Friday.
"The Eurogroup welcomes the staff-level agreement that has
been reached between Cyprus and the Troika institutions on the
policy conditionality underlying the macroeconomic adjustment
programme. The agreement is fully in line with the parameters
and key objectives set by the Eurogroup on March 25.
"The Eurogroup notes with satisfaction that the Cypriot
authorities have implemented decisive bank resolution,
restructuring and recapitalisation measures to address the
fragile and unique situation of Cyprus' financial sector. The
Eurogroup commends the authorities for their demonstrated
resolve in implementing these important measures in a tight
timeframe and reiterates its appreciation for the efforts made
by the Cypriot citizens over the last weeks.
"The Eurogroup is confident that determined action in line
with the reform measures spelled out in the MoU will allow the
Cypriot economy to return to a sustainable path based on sound
public finances, balanced growth and financial stability.
"The Eurogroup welcomes the progress with the AML audit by
Moneyval and an independent auditor, together with the
commitment in the MoU to further enhance AML measures following
the audit report recommendations.
"The Eurogroup considers that the necessary elements are now
in place to launch the relevant national procedures required for
the formal approval of the ESM financial assistance facility
agreement for an amount of up to EUR 10 bln, subject to IMF's
contribution. The Eurogroup takes note that the IMF's Board is
expected to consider in early May Cyprus' request for a 3-year
Extended Fund Facility of an amount of about EUR 1 bln. The ESM
amount would then consequently be up to EUR 9 bln. The Eurogroup
looks forward to the finalisation of the negotiations between
the Cypriot and Russian authorities on the restructuring of the
loan granted to Cyprus by the Russian Federation.
"The Eurogroup expects that the ESM Board of Governors will
be in a position to formally approve the proposal for a
financial assistance facility agreement by April 24, 2013,
subject to completion of national procedures. The first ESM
disbursement is subsequently scheduled to take place by mid-May,
by when the AML audit is expected to have been concluded."