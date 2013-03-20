NICOSIA, March 20 Cypriot leaders adjourned crisis economic talks for the night and President Nicos Anastasiades was to meet party leaders on Thursday to discuss a "Plan B" to avoid a financial meltdown after the island rejected the terms of an EU bailout.

The next meeting was set for 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT).

Talks between Anastasiades and a number of senior political figures ended without any statements to the media.

The government has extended a bank lockdown until next week.

Officials involved in the talks said leaders were considering a plan to nationalise pension funds and issue an emergency bond based on future gas revenues, trying to raise 5.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) as a condition for securing a 10-billion euro bailout from the European Union.

They also spoke of reviving a rejected plan for a levy on bank deposits, though at a lower level than first proposed.