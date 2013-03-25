BRIEF-Lennar CEO Stuart Miller's total compensation $19.2 mln for 2016
* Lennar corp - ceo stuart miller's total compensation for 2016 was $19.2 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Treasury Department welcomed Cyprus' last-ditch agreement with international lenders to avoid economic meltdown, saying it was important to protect insured depositors and shutter troubled banks.
Cyprus will receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue package to prop up its troubled banking system, in return for closing down its second-largest bank and inflicting heavy losses on big depositors.
"It is critical to lay the foundation for a return to financial stability and growth in Cyprus," the Treasury said in a statement on Monday, adding that financial stability in the euro zone is important to the United States. The European Union is the United States' largest trading partner.
"We will continue monitoring developments closely as details are finalized and the agreement is implemented," the Treasury added.
* Lennar corp - ceo stuart miller's total compensation for 2016 was $19.2 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.
BRUSSELS, March 7 An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.