PRAGUE Jan 31 The Czech Republic will scrutinise an EU pact on stricter budget discipline in the coming weeks before making a final decision on whether to join, its government said, a day after joining Britain as one of only two member states to opt out.

At a leaders' summit on Monday, 25 of 27 European Union states agreed to the German-inspired pact that will impose quasi-automatic sanctions on countries that breach EU budget deficit limits and enshrine budget rules in national law.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas told Czech media at a briefing in Brussels late on Monday that questions over some of the content of the treaty and uncertainty over its ratification at home had prevented him from committing to the pact.

"I could not accept the agreement now because of its content and also because of a lack of clarity regarding its ratification and the effective date," he said, according to a statement on the government's website.

"I see as extremely valuable the fact that the treaty has been changed in a way that allows for joining it in the future."

Necas's Civic Democrat party - founded in the 1990s by the country's current president, well-known eurosceptic Vaclav Klaus - has long resisted encroaching oversight from Brussels.

The Czech Republic does not use the euro and has not set a date for its adoption. Last week, the government begrudgingly agreed to extend a 1.5 billion euro loan to the International Monetary Fund as part of a European package to shore up defences against the euro zone debt crisis.

Klaus, who has final say on international treaties, has said he would not sign the pact. But his term ends in February of 2013, meaning he will probably not play a role in the treaty's ratification if the Czechs eventually decide to sign up.

The three-party ruling coalition is also split over whether to ratify the treaty by a constitutional majority or through a referendum, the latter being the method supported by Necas's party. Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek's TOP09 party wants the matter put before lawmakers.

The Czechs had also joined Poland, Hungary and Slovakia before the summit in arguing that non-euro zone countries should be allowed to attend meetings of the currency bloc.

A compromise was later reached, with non-eurozone countries invited to attend some euro zone summits each year. Necas said this did not go far enough.

"The move towards more presence at the euro zone summits is insufficient for the Czech Republic," he said.

The Czechs had tentatively agreed to the treaty when it was outlined at a December summit. Some EU politicians were surprised by the Czech position on Monday.

Like most of the bloc's eastern members, the Czech Republic's public debt burden remains about half of the EU average and way below the 60 percent of GDP ceiling that many western members have blown past. It expects to cut its budget to within sight of the 3-percent limit for the annual budget deficit this year. (Editing by Patrick Graham)