PRAGUE Nov 8 It is unfortunate that European Union members who have not adopted the common currency are not allowed to listen in at euro zone meetings, the Czech finance minister said on Tuesday.

Miroslav Kalousek made the comments after inviting the 10 non-euro EU members for a joint dinner in Brussels on Monday, while the 17 euro zone finance ministers were holding a meeting of their euro group.

The Czechs joined the EU in 2004 and committed to adopt the euro eventually but dropped their 2010 entry target and are not planning to set a new one in the coming years.

The government has said the euro zone was changing rapidly into something different than what they signed up to with EU membership.

"Countries not using the euro do not have access to euro zone meetings, which is not fortunate at a time when its decisions have clear impact on the economies outside the euro zone," Kalousek said on his Facebook page. His spokesman confirmed the comments.

"It is our interest to at least be present at these discussions," he said.

The Czechs are not taking part in the main euro zone bailout mechanism, the European Financial Stability Facility, but are part of pan-EU financial mechanisms.

The central European country's economy is heavily dependent on demand in the euro zone and its financial sector is dominated by banks owned by euro zone parent firms.

The Monday dinner was a second parallel meeting of non-euro ministers, following one hosted by the Swedes last month.

Kalousek's spokesman said the dinner was an entirely informal meeting with no conclusions.

The 10 have a varying approach to the euro, from countries like the United Kingdom and Denmark that have a permanent opt-out to Latvia, which aims to join soon. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Ron Askew)