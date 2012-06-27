Wendy's same-restaurant sales rise 0.8 pct, beat estimates
Feb 16 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.
PRAGUE, June 27 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday his government mandated him not to accept EU proposals for deeper integration at a summit on Thursday and Friday, specifically mentioning plans to create a banking union.
"The mandate orders me not to accept the proposals that have been in circulated in the media so far..." Necas told a news conference ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.
"Some proposals like the banking union could have extremely damaging impact on the Czech economy." (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)
