PRAGUE, June 27 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday his government mandated him not to accept EU proposals for deeper integration at a summit on Thursday and Friday, specifically mentioning plans to create a banking union.

"The mandate orders me not to accept the proposals that have been in circulated in the media so far..." Necas told a news conference ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.

"Some proposals like the banking union could have extremely damaging impact on the Czech economy." (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)