DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 29 At a discreet
farewell dinner in Davos for Swiss National Bank chief Philipp
Hildebrand, a handful of guests including central bankers past
and present were handed blank sheets of paper.
Before they began eating they were asked to write down the
probability, in their view, that the euro would collapse in the
next five years, according to two of those present at the meal.
They were also asked what likelihood they thought financial
markets assigned to such an event.
The result, announced at the end of the dinner, can hardly
have helped the Europeans' digestion.
On average the guests - from Switzerland, the euro zone,
North America and Latin America - saw a 21 percent risk of the
17-nation single currency breaking up in five years, one
participant said. They concluded markets envisage a 35 percent
chance the euro will not exist in its current form.
It was not possible to corroborate the figures with other
diners who cited the private nature of the event. Some declined
to reveal the content of the discussions at all.
The straw poll among current and recently retired
policymakers reflected a wider mood of short-term relief tinged
with longer-term doubt among the world's movers and shakers at
this year's World Economic Forum session in the Swiss Alps.
In contrast to pre-Christmas fears of an imminent breakdown,
few now expect the euro to blow up suddenly this year after the
European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap long-term money.
"We know for sure that we have avoided a major, major credit
crunch, a major funding crisis," ECB chief Mario Draghi told
Davos delegates. Bankers concurred.
In another hopeful sign, Greece says it is close to a deal
in which private creditors would "voluntarily" accept a roughly
70 percent write down on their government bond holdings as part
of a second bailout package for Europe's worst debtor.
The alternative to this "soft" debt restructuring would be a
potentially chaotic hard default, which banks and governments
are desperate to avoid if possible.
Even if Greece is rescued again, much remains to be done to
restore market confidence in the euro's long-term survival.
The gloom was felt most strongly in North America and Asia,
where investors impatient with the complexity of the EU machine
have lost trust and simply got out.
High-level private meetings over four days in Davos helped
many appreciate that progress is being made in Europe.
Away from the media glare, a secret steering group of top
European and U.S. policymakers, the ECB's Draghi and IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde discussed how to strengthen
financial defences to protect the euro zone.
The group, including finance ministers of France, Germany
and the United States, discussed a plan to assemble a combined
warchest of 1.5 trillion euros by the time of the International
Monetary Fund's spring meeting in April, one participant said.
That depends on Germany agreeing to let a new 500 billion
euro permanent rescue mechanism run in parallel with an existing
bailout fund that has about 250 billion euros left after lending
almost as much to Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
Chancellor Angela Merkel gave no clear signal of acceptance
in her keynote Davos address, challenging the assumption of some
policymakers and market participants that a doubling or trebling
of existing rescue funds would restore real trust.
Germany wants to be sure it has nailed down a new treaty on
stricter budget discipline in the euro zone and a rulebook for
the permanent bailout fund before it shows its hand on extra
money, EU officials say.
"Actually people are slightly more optimistic at the end of
the week than at the beginning," British finance minister George
Osborne, a member of the eurosceptical Conservative party, said.
CAUTION
Yet a note of caution is in order. Many delegates left last
year's Davos too thinking the crisis was nearly over.
This year, the mood was darkened by a bleak outlook for
economic growth, with rising unemployment and deep recession in
southern Europe widening a continental divide and making efforts
to balance public finances even more difficult.
Participants were most impressed this time by the decisive
action of the ECB to shore up teetering banks.
As a result, "there is not going to be a Lehman-style event
in Europe", Canadian Central Bank chief Mark Carney said,
referring to the collapse of the U.S. investment bank in 2008,
that triggered the global financial crisis.
Markets had been baying for the ECB to step in as a lender
of last resort to debt stricken countries, but the bank had
fired its "bazooka" indirectly via the banks to avoid breaching
its treaty mandate.
"The euro will continue to exist in its current form. It is
highly likely that all countries will remain in. I think the
odds are it just stays together," said Gary Parr, vice chairman
of U.S.-based investment bank Lazard Ltd.
Parr said American scepticism about the euro zone's ability
to mend itself was a mirror image of the subprime crisis of
2007-9, which was primarily felt in the United States.
In an informal show of hands at a closed-door session on
global currencies, a majority of participants said they believed
in the long-term survival of the single currency. Those who
affirmed the euro would still be around in 10 years included a
non-EU central banker and a top European regulator.
WORST OVER?
Market doubts about the euro focus on Europe's ability to
rein in fiscal excesses at a time of slow growth and high
unemployment, and a growing gap in economic competitiveness
between northern and southern Europe.
"The market says we may have confidence for six months but
we are not sure we have confidence for 5 or 10 years," said
Samuel Di Piazza, vice-chairman in Citigroup Inc's
Institutional Clients Group.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, on his sixth visit to
Europe since last September, called publicly for the euro zone
to increase the size of its financial firewall.
Bankers who met Geithner said the fighting fund should be
big enough to cover the borrowing needs of Europe's weakest
debtors for the next three years to deter speculation and
restore market calm.
Italy, the euro zone's biggest worry, has 1.9 trillion euros
of public debt, too big to be rescued were it to default.
Many Davos delegates praised new Prime Minister Mario
Monti's efforts to shake up the Italian economy, balance the
budget and overhaul inefficient state structures.
But some participants remain convinced the challenges Europe
has to face to spur growth are incompatible with the austerity
that Germany is advocating and will ultimately undermine the
single currency.
"The euro zone is a slow-motion train wreck," said economist
Nouriel Roubini, nicknamed Dr Doom after he predicted the U.S.
subprime crisis.
Roubini sees Greece leaving the euro within a year, possibly
followed by Portugal. He told delegates there is a 50 percent
chance of the bloc breaking up completely in the next 3-5 years.
In the same camp, Gerard Lyons, chief economist at Standard
Chartered, called the currency "fundamentally flawed",
drawing a sharp rebuke from former EU Trade Commissioner Peter
Mandelson, who said a euro collapse would do "colossal" damage.
"That would be a disaster," said Dutch Rabobank Chairman
Piet Moerland. "I am completely convinced the politicians want
to keep the euro zone as it is."
