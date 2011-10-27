PARIS Oct 27 The euro zone deal hatched
overnight to combat the debt crisis in the region lacks clarity
regarding implementation, Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian said on
Thursday.
"How will the EFSF (euro zone bailout fund) be leveraged...
Where will money for the (extra) capital (for) banks come from,"
he said during a conference in Paris. "What will taxpayers be
required to pay?"
The head of Pimco -- home to the world's largest bond fund
-- said it was important that the European Central Bank's
incoming president, Mario Draghi, stated he supported further
sovereign bond purchases.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by John Stonestreet)