PARIS Oct 27 The euro zone deal hatched overnight to combat the debt crisis in the region lacks clarity regarding implementation, Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian said on Thursday.

"How will the EFSF (euro zone bailout fund) be leveraged... Where will money for the (extra) capital (for) banks come from," he said during a conference in Paris. "What will taxpayers be required to pay?"

The head of Pimco -- home to the world's largest bond fund -- said it was important that the European Central Bank's incoming president, Mario Draghi, stated he supported further sovereign bond purchases.

