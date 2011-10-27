* Europe must show how deal to be enforced-El-Erian

* Growth, unemployment "elephants in the room" (Adds further details and comment)

PARIS Oct 27 A deal hatched overnight to combat the euro zone's debt crisis lacks clarity in terms of implementation and fails to address the problems of weak growth and high joblessness, Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian said on Thusrday.

The head of Pimco -- home to the world's largest bond fund -- welcomed the deal to erase 50 percent of privately-held Greek debt and expand Europe's bailout fund but said it should be followed up with measures to invigorate the bloc's economy.

Leaders would have to prove how the plan will be enforced and show the G20 group of industrialised nations meeting in Cannes next week that the euro zone was committed to a solution favouring growth, he said.

"The agreement reached early this morning was very important and critical, but it has to be followed up by many more steps if it is to bring Europe out of the crisis," El-Erian told journalists in Paris, where he spoke on a panel devoted to advising the G20 on policy.

"There is a whole series of implementation steps that have to be taken, and there are legitimate questions ... How will the 50 percent haircut be imposed? What is the role of the ECB and the IMF? How will the EFSF be levered and how will it allocate funds between different uses? And then, where will the money for the capital of the banks come from?"

"These are fundamental issues," he added.

El-Erian, flanked by U.S. economist Nouriel Roubini and World Trade Organisation head Pascal Lamy, was one of the signatories of a statement calling on Europe's leaders to make the European Central Bank a backstop for the European bailout fund -- a solution opposed by Germany.

He named growth and unemployment as two "elephants in the room" for Europe and warned that a lack of action on both fronts would weaken the bloc's economic prospects.

"If the euro zone does not grow robustly it will be difficult to overcome sovereign debt issues and issues of bank fragility," he said, adding that Europe should move quickly toward a fiscal union. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)