BRUSSELS May 23 The euro zone must gradually
move towards mutualised euro zone debt to overcome the sovereign
debt crisis and build a stronger union, the European Union's
antitrust chief said on Wednesday, echoing calls from countries
such as France.
"...We must gradually advance towards the mutualisation of
public debt at euro-area level," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to the European
Financial Congress in Sopot, Poland.
Almunia also stressed the need for an EU-wide deposit
guarantee scheme for banks, saying that this, together with more
coordinated supervision and resolution capacities, were
essential for a more integrated banking sector.
He also said recent Spanish measures to increase provisions
against real-estate assets held by banks, as well as to enhance
transparency in the books of Spain's banks, were steps in the
right direction.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)