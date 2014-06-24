LONDON, June 24 Euro zone sovereigns could face
higher funding costs as banks which make markets in their debt
start to pull out amid regulatory pressures, said Martin Egan,
global head of primary markets and origination at BNP Paribas.
"Borrowers will be more challenged because they will have
less liquidity and potentially higher funding costs," said Egan,
appearing on a panel with a group of euro zone sovereign debt
managers at Euromoney's Global Borrowers Forum in London.
"The fundamental economics of the business have become
challenged. Longer term you will see fewer banks involved in
euro zone government primary dealerships."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Patrick Graham)