PASSAU, Germany Nov 21 Deutsche Bank chief executive Josef Ackermann said there would be incalculable collateral damage should Greece exit the euro zone.

He also said on Monday he was against the European Central Bank acting as the lender of last resort to fiscally ailing governments, which would allow it to buy an unlimited amount of sovereign debt, adding he now opposed mutually-backed euro bonds. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Editing by Dan Lalor)