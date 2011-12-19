* Returns tempt buyers despite concerns
* Managers buying Italian debt
* Recent EU summit far from silver bullet
By Tommy Wilkes and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Dec 19 Fund managers are finding
the eye-catching returns on euro zone peripheral bonds too good
to resist, and have begun to buy back into the crisis-hit
countries' bond markets despite worries the region is still far
from resolving its debt crisis.
As governments across Europe's Southern belt wrestle with
record costs of borrowing and faltering economies, some asset
managers are dipping a toe back into peripheral debt markets to
grab once-in-a-lifetime yields that dwarf those offered by UK
gilts or German bunds.
"Our view over the last several weeks is there has been a
significant sell-off in the peripheral markets, especially Italy
and Spain. Clearly valuations are looking more attractive than
they were," Kevin Anderson, global CIO of fixed income and
currency at State Street Global Advisors, told Reuters.
Most managers stress the change of sentiment is down to
price, particularly in view of Italy, where 10-year government
bonds are trading at close to 7 percent. But it does
not reflect confidence that the agreement by European Union
leaders earlier this month to draft a new treaty for deeper euro
zone integration will solve the crisis.
Anderson, who leads a team running around $375 billion in
fixed income assets, said he was under no illusions about the
struggle Italy faces in rolling over its debt next year but that
the prices were tempting him to cut underweight positions.
State Street still remains broadly underweight
peripheral debt and is yet to change its position on Spain where
yields have failed to reach Italian levels, the manager added.
"UTTERLY DEVASTATING"
Many managers believe European policymakers will ultimately
prevent an Italian or Spanish default, whether through a hard
restructuring or the sort of voluntary arrangement now being
hammered out between Greece and its private creditors.
That view was boosted at the recent EU summit when German
finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said private sector
involvement in a Greek debt restructuring was a one-off so long
as bonds bear no collective action clauses.
Rupert Watson, head of asset allocation at Skandia
Investment Group, said buyers for peripheral debt were most
likely creeping out of the woodwork because it was so hard to
envisage an "utterly devastating" Spanish or Italian default.
"As a result, you have to reckon that as long as you have
guts, and the ability to withstand short-term volatility - that
at least being neutral, if not slightly overweight, is now a
good idea," he said.
Fear of missing out on the punchy returns on offer is also
stirring some managers to action. Italy has proved the most
attractive market for those keen to grab 'first-mover advantage'
but some have also taken a stab at Ireland and Portugal.
"We're still adding to those positions, at the right prices,
it is a good opportunity. If we can buy at the right price, we
will buy," Kathleen Gaffney, a Boston-based, co-portfolio
manager of the $19 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, said.
"When you start to see something begin to fray, that is when
we start to think it through. You may not know how things get
resolved or what the answer is going to be but for us, it was as
simple as either the (European) Union holds or does not hold."
SUMMIT NO SILVER BULLET
Managers are still unconvinced policymakers are much closer
to finding a resolution to the debt crisis after the Dec. 9
summit, where EU leaders also agreed to lend more to the
International Monetary Fund to help it aid euro zone strugglers.
These steps, together with a leveraged EFSF - the existing
bailout fund - are intended to boost help for troubled euro zone
countries as they try to refinance. Italy has 150 billion euros
in debt falling due between February and April next year.
Markets failed to cheer the summit, disappointed the
European Central Bank ruled out boosting its purchases of
troubled countries' debt, though Spain did see solid demand for
its bonds in an auction on Dec. 15.
If Italy does default on all or part of its $2.5 trillion
debt pile, most similar risk assets would suffer and therefore
it makes sense to pick up the return boost that the country's
debt offers over other sovereign bonds, investors believe.
"If you are going to take a risk, then arguably one could
focus the 'risk on' portion of a portfolio on Italian bonds at
the expense of other lower yielding 'risk on' securities, with
the remainder in the very safest assets," Tim Haywood, who runs
hedge fund strategies at Swiss asset manager GAM, said.
Haywood said he has been selling Russian bonds in favour of
Italian on the assumption if Italy defaulted, all risk assets
would suffer but if it coped, its debt will outperform Russia.
Loomis Sayles' Gaffney said opportunities to buy mispriced
debt were cropping up all over Europe; managers just needed to
be willing to ride out increased volatility for the medium term.
"We were buying in U.S. corporates in 2007 so we are used to
moving early. We might not see the best returns on Greece or
Portugal but in Ireland we have, and I am confident the rest of
our positions will work out well," she said.
"When I said that a couple of days ago, people looked at me
like I was nuts. If you are wrong, obviously you will lose. But
if we are wrong, then we all lose."
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)