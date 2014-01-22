BRIEF-Athene Holding files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
BRUSSELS, Jan 22 The European Union's Statistics Office Eurostat released the following data on government debt in the 17 countries using the euro in the third quarter of 2013: 2012 Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 EA17 Government debt (million euro) 8 529 324 8 875 107 8 841 823 (% of GDP) 90.0 93.4 92.7 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 241 220 237 934 239 972 (% of total debt) 2.8 2.7 2.7 Securities other than shares (million euro) 6 720 642 7 032 752 7 015 230 (% of total debt) 78.8 79.2 79.3 Loans (million euro) 1 567 589 1 604 638 1 586 842 (% of total debt) 18.4 18.1 80017.9 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 158 483 221 079 224 686 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.7 2.3 2.4 EA18 Government debt (million euro) 8 538 064 8 883 890 8 850 588 (% of GDP) 89.9 93.3 92.6 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 241 550 238 222 240 232 (% of total debt) 2.8 2.7 2.7 Securities other than shares (million euro) 6 723 513 7 036 488 7 018 978 (% of total debt) 78.7 79.2 79.3 Loans (million euro) 1 573 000 1 609 181 1 591 378 (% of total debt) 18.4 18.1 18.0 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 158 483 221 079 224 686 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.7 2.3 2.4 EU28 Government debt (million euro) 10 959 398 11 282 059 11 310 458 (% of GDP) 84.9 86.7 86.8 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 419 983 403 245 407 993 (% of total debt) 3.8 3.6 3.6 Securities other than shares (million euro) 8 799 532 9 107 277 9 147 802 (% of total debt) 80.3 80.7 80.9 Loans (million euro) 1 739 883 1 771 538 1 754 663 (% of total debt) 15.9 15.7 15.5 Memo: Intergovernmental lending (million euro) 160 855 225 494 229 680 in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.2 1.7 1.8
* Eversource Energy - on March 10, 2017, eversource energy issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series k, due 2022
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing