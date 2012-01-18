(Corrects tenor of ECB loans in eighth paragraph)
* Germany's Schatz sale sees strong demand
* Greek debt swap negotiations underpin appetite for safety
* Domestic banks snapped up Portuguese T-bills-analyst
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 18 A German sale of 3.44
billion euros of two-year bonds saw strong demand on Wednesday
as concerns over Greece led investors to stock up on safe-haven
debt, while Portuguese treasury bills benefited from ample
liquidity in the financial system.
Investors bidding for 2.2 times the amount of German bonds
on offer despite the paper yielding just 0.17 percent on average
at the auction. That was lower than the 0.29 percent yield at
last month's auction.
After Germany was left unscathed by last week's
mass rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, the sale was better
bid than December's, when the bid-to-cover was 1.4.
"It is confirming that there is an interest in the safety of
the German bonds no matter what the level of yield is,"
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.
"The fact that there is a lot of uncertainty first of all on
what is going on with the debt exchange in Greece is fuelling
safety bids."
Greece and its creditors meet on Wednesday in a renewed
attempt to break a deadlock in talks to slash the country's debt
and stave off a messy default.
The market showed little reaction to the bond sales.
At the other end of the credit spectrum, Portugal's 2.5
billion euro sale of treasury bills saw demand from domestic
banks feeling flush with European Central Bank cash after
December's nearly half a trillion euro offering of three-year
loans.
"Domestic banks are behind it, obviously. They can present a
small (amount) of the bills as collateral with the ECB to raise
money," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds
said.
The average yield on three-month bills was unchanged from
the last auction at 4.346 percent, the average yield on 6-month
bills fell to 4.740 percent and was 4.986 percent on 11-month
bills. The last time Portugal issued 11-month bills was in April
last year, just before it sought a 78-billion-euro bailout, when
yields reached a record 5.9 percent.
S&P cut Portugal's rating by two notches to a junk status
BB.
"It's the first time they try to raise money with one-year
bills since the bailout and the first auction after the
downgrades to junk so it's more a positive rather than a
negative result," Georgolopoulos added.
