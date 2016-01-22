BRUSSELS Jan 22 Euro zone government debt eased
slightly in the third quarter of last year against the previous
three months, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat
said on Friday.
Eurostat said the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio
in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 91.6 percent in the
July-September period from 92.3 percent in the previous quarter.
This meant the debt falling to 9,453.94 billion euros from
9,454.65 billion. Some 79.4 percent of the debt was in bonds and
17.6 percent in loans.
Loans extended by euro zone governments as part of bailouts
in the sovereign debt crisis amounted to 2.2 percent of euro
zone GDP in the third quarter of 2015, down from 2.4 percent in
the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)