BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee held a debate on Monday with EU Commissioner Olli Rehn and Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Following are highlights of their comments to the committee.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER ON FINNISH-GREEK COLLATERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

"We are looking for another solution and you shouldn't think that the collateral guarantee difficulty will stop us from implementing the various elements of the July 21 decisions.

"The Eurogroup is working on a proposal which I hope all euro zone member states will be happy with."

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ON OUTLOOK FOR EURO ZONE ECONOMIC GROWTH:

"Short-term indicators for the euro area point to a further moderation of growth.

"The deterioration of the growth outlook is a consequence of a combination of various factors, such as higher oil prices in the first half of the year, and more recently, a less supportive external environment and - yes - the impact of the financial market turmoil."

"All in all, the short-term growth prospects have somewhat worsened compared to our spring forecast."

ON INCREASED CAPITAL IN EUROPEAN BANKS:

"To safeguard the conditions of sustained recovery, it is essential to complete the ongoing financial repair. EU banks are significantly better capitalised now than they were one year ago.

"This has been confirmed by the stress tests in July. In the run-up of the tests, European banks increased their capital by some 50 billion euros.

"Those banks whose capital positions were found to be too weak by the stress tests were required to take appropriate action within six to nine months. Private sector solutions -- rights issues, sale of assets, mergers etc. -- are preferred.

"However, public-sector intervention is required, if such private sector solutions were unavailable. This process is now moving forward."

ON RECENT FUNDING DIFFICULTIES:

"Despite these measures to reinforce capital, EU banks have experienced difficulties in their access to funding in recent weeks. As the necessary recapitalisation of EU banks proceeds, we expect their funding conditions to improve. And of course, the banks have access to the provision of liquidity by the central banks, as noted over the weekend."