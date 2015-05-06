BRUSSELS May 6 Euro zone countries have to find
a way to deal with the high public debt built up during
2008-2012 and which puts European economies on divergent tracks,
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici
said on Wednesday.
Moscovici did not explain how the issue of debt should be
addressed, but the remarks appear to refer back to a debate
about jointly issued euro zone debt, a notion that Germany
firmly rejected.
France, of which Moscovici was finance minister, was in
favour of a discussion on euro bonds in the past.
"The years I have spent dealing with the Economic and
Monetary Union (euro zone) at the national or European level
have strengthened my belief that we must now open up two
fronts," Moscovici said in a prepared speech at the Brussels
University.
The first front was to ensure the re-convergence of European
economies - both within the euro area, and between the euro area
and other EU Member States, Moscovici said.
"(The second was) addressing the problem of the legacy debt
- i.e., debt accumulated in 2008-2012, which is an additional
factor of divergence between European economies," he said.
"The crisis catapulted the debt of several large economies
into 90 percent of GDP territory, where it was approximately 60
percent prior to the crisis. I will not dwell on this issue
today, but clearly this has huge implications for growth and our
social models in Europe in the coming decades," he said.
Moscovici's said his remarks were his private views on the
way forward for the euro zone as the European Commission, euro
zone governments and the European Central Bank are working on a
report on how to further integrate the single currency area that
is due in June.
"I am aware that opening up these two fronts may have far
reaching economic and legal implications, and that further
complexity is added when institutional considerations come into
the picture," Moscovici said.
He repeated the idea, already circulating among euro zone
institutions and governments, that the euro zone should have its
own budget, called in EU jargon a "fiscal capacity".
"A common fiscal capacity is a standard feature of other
monetary unions," Moscovici said.
"It may serve purposes such as supporting macroeconomic
stabilisation and insurance against shocks, or providing public
goods. Setting up such a fiscal capacity would have far reaching
economic and legal implications, and would imply a qualitative
step forward in terms of democratic control of central European
executive powers," he said.
The idea is controversial because many euro zone governments
are not willing to contribute any more money to the pan-European
level on top of their annual input into the general EU budget
and it would be very difficult to carve out a special portion of
that existing budget to serve only euro zone countries.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)