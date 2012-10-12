* Spanish 10-yr borrowing costs could rise as Moody's review looms

* Shorter-dated Spanish debt to fare well on ECB bond plan

* German, French bond sales to go smoothly on Spanish doubts

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 12 (Spain looks set to sell bonds successfully next week due to expectations of European Central Bank (ECB) intervention but the threat of a rating cut to "junk" status could increase its 10-year borrowing costs.

The sale of three-, four- < and 10-year bonds, will be the first after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain to just one notch above investment grade, bringing it in line with peer Moody's which is due this month to conclude a review of the country's rating and may lower it further.

The recession-hit country is also selling bonds hours before a European Union summit on Thursday which could shed light on how close Spain is to requesting a bailout, a condition for activation of the ECB bond purchases.

While the S&P downgrade could spur Madrid into requesting a bailout sooner rather than later it also highlighted the risk that Spain's rating could be cut to "junk" by two agencies in the near future.

This could see Spain drop out of some major bond indexes and force selling by the investors who track them, dousing the current tentative recovery in peripheral euro zone debt.

"The Spanish auction should go OK after the quite encouraging Italian auctions but upcoming events could put the pressure on 10-year Spanish yields," said Artis Frankovics, a strategist at Nomura.

"Current market sentiment is very vulnerable to correction. If we had a downgrade by Moody's it could cause Spanish bonds to fall out from some of the indices and trigger a sell-off and that could change the situation completely."

Spanish 10-year yields initially rose on Thursday on the back of the S&P downgrade before retreating, with investors wary of being caught betting on a deeper sell-off if the ECB starts buying the bonds.

Ten-year bonds were last trading 11 basis points down on the day at 5.68 percent, around the middle of the 5.56-6.2 percent range they have kept to over the past month.

Some analysts said 10-year yields could near the upper end of that range if market sentiment worsens before the auction.

Spain will detail on Monday the size of the bond issue. Analysts expect it will sell up to 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds, with the bigger share in the shorter maturities, as has been the trend so far this year.

The recession-hit country has so far played safe by limiting new bond issues to short-dated maturities which mostly fall within the ECB's planned bond purchase scheme.

Some strategists say Spain is overdue a new 10-year benchmark as the Jan. 2022 bond it will reopen is now just over 9 years but others say it can wait until it has support from the ECB and European Union's permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund.

"It would be a sign of strength and normalisation if Spain could launch a new 10-year benchmark. However, this should remain difficult for the next couple of months," Norbert Aul, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said.

"It's very likely that we will see a new benchmark only once Spain requests ESM with the associated primary market support at auctions and syndications."

The uncertainty over Spain and the protracted negotiations with lenders over Greece's next aid tranche are expected to prop up demand at an auction of two-year debt by Germany - the euro zone safe-haven - despite the bond bearing a zero interest rate.

France plans also on Thursday to sell up to 8 billion euros of shorter-dated debt and up to 2.5 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds which analysts said should also receive solid demand, supported by around 35 billion euros in upcoming coupon and redemption payments that are expected to be reinvested into the market.