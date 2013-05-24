LONDON, May 24 Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium plan to sell bonds next week, expecting to raise an estimated combined total of about 16-17 billion euros. * Belgium aims to raise between 2.9 billion and 3.9 billion euros on Tuesday, when it sells five, 10 and 20-year benchmark bonds as well as a 2035 non-benchmark bond. Netherlands plans to issue up to 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds. * Italy will offer up to 2.5 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) and up to 1 billion euros of five-year bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) at its regular end-month auction on May 28. * On Thursday, Italy will offer medium- and long-term bonds for a total estimated by Newedge at about 7 billion euros and by UniCredit at up to 6 billion euros. Official details were not available. * Spain is studying a possible 15-year syndicated sovereign bond issue for this year, Treasury deputy director Ignacio Fernandez said at on Wednesday. Given appetite for riskier assets soured this week on expectations the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus programme, analysts said it was unlikely Spain would come to the market next week.