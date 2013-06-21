* Italian borrowing costs likely to rise at auction

* ECB outlook to support demand for Italian debt

* Belgium, the Netherlands also selling bonds next week

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 21 Italy's borrowing costs are likely to rise at a bond auction next week as risky assets take a particularly heavy hit from the prospect of reduced monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The sale is likely to draw healthy demand, however, as the European Central Bank's promise to buy the bonds of a country seeking assistance, along with reduced chances of euro zone monetary tightening any time soon, shield lower-rated debt.

Italy will issue up to 3.5 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds and up to 1 billion euros of bonds linked to euro zone inflation next Tuesday. Two days later it will hold a medium- and long-term debt auction, with details yet to be announced.

Analysts widely expect taps of five- and 10-year paper on Thursday, with Newedge estimating the total at around 7 billion euros.

"Investors are going to ask for higher yields because they want to be remunerated for the increased volatility," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

"But I don't expect there will be a problem with demand ... The prospect of ECB intervention and some positive data on the (budget) deficit will maintain (buying interest)."

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said Rome would respect European Union deficit limits, rejecting a call from former premier Silvio Berlusconi to ignore Brussels to pay for tax cuts promised before this year's election.

Expectations the ECB will not follow in the Fed's footsteps any time soon should also be supportive of Italian debt.

"The tone is (set) by the Fed at the moment, but with respect to the ECB we don't expect ... less accommodation or liquidity drains," RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.

"Volatility has picked up again, which makes carry positioning more difficult, but we see especially in the front end ... the (Italian) paper is trading at attractive levels again."

Italian bonds have been particular beneficiaries from carry trades, in which investors have used cheap central bank liquidity to buy higher-yielding assets.

Benchmark 10-year Italian yields were 7 basis points lower at 4.50 percent on Friday, having risen by about 30 bps on Thursday after the Fed announced plans to trim its asset buying.

Current yields were about 280 bps than their German equivalent - still far below last year's highs of more than 500 bps hit before the ECB promised to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

"I expect the spread to move back towards 320-350 bps, but not to the 500 bps panic level ... To come back to this situation we need a specific crisis in the periphery, a deepening of the recession," ING's Giansanti said.

Elsewhere in the euro zone, Belgium aims to raise up to 2.8 billion euros with 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2026 bonds on Monday, while the Netherlands will sell new five-year bonds on Tuesday.