LONDON, July 5 The Netherlands will kick off euro zone debt sales on Tuesday in a week when Italy and Germany will also tap the primary market.

* Italy will give details on Monday of the maturities and size of bonds it plans to sell on Thursday.

* The Netherlands aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of 10-year bonds. Germany will offer up to 5 billion euros of its zero coupon two-year bond on Wednesday.