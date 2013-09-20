LONDON, Sept 20 Easing political tensions and
the prospect of continued U.S. central bank monetary stimulus
are expected to spur investor demand for Italian bonds at next
week's auctions.
While Italy will dominate the primary bond market, investors
will also be focused on the composition of Germany's next
government after weekend elections. Analysts see limited market
fallout, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition
expected to win a narrow majority.
Rome is expected to issue 6 billion euros in five- and
10-year bonds on Friday, a day after a sale of inflation-linked
debt. Details of the auctions will be given early next week.
Italy's borrowing costs have risen in recent weeks after
allies of former premier Silvio Berlusconi threatened to topple
its fragile coalition government ahead of a decision on whether
to bar him from parliament after a conviction for tax fraud.
Berlusconi stepped back from those threats this week, easing
political tensions, though he vowed to keep leading his
centre-right party even after the ban, expected to be formalised
at the end of next month.
Italian bonds have rallied this week, clawing back some
ground against Spanish counterparts, whose yields Italy had
overshot for the first time in 18 months last week.
The move was given impetus after the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised markets by keeping its bond purchases unchanged at $85
billion a month in September, reviving investor appetite for
higher yielding assets.
Some of the market euphoria was dampened by St Louis Fed
Chairman James Bullard's comments on Friday that the central
bank could still trim its stimulus in October, depending on
data, but underlying sentiment remained firm.
"The auctions should be good. Berlusconi has eased off the
pressure on the government so BTPs are benefiting," said
Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.
"In the short run the FOMC decision this week is supportive
for risky assets, although it's all data-dependent. BTPs should
benefit as people will use the opportunity to put on some carry
trades that were stopped at the end of May when the Fed started
talking about tapering."
Carry trades are strategies where an investor sells a
low-yielding asset and buys one which offers a higher return.
Italian 10-year yields were steady around 4.30
percent on Friday, having fallen by over 20 basis points this
week. They were trading 4 bps below Spanish equivalents.
FUNDING PROGRESS
Italy is expected to offer 1 billion euros of
inflation-linked bonds on Thursday and 3 billion euros each of
five- and 10-year paper at Friday's auction, with borrowing
costs likely to nudge lower. Many investors are also encouraged
by Italy's solid funding position, with the country having
reached more than three-quarters of this year's debt issuance
target.
The Treasury plans to tap strong domestic appetite with a
launch by the end of November of inflation-linked bonds targeted
at retail investors. Debt management chief Maria Cannata said it
might offer up to 10 billion euros of the new BTP Italia, after
a bumper 17 billion euro sale in April of the bond.