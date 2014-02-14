LONDON Feb 14 Belgium, Germany, France and
Spain are scheduled to sell government bonds next week.
* Belgium aims to sell 2.5-3.5 billion euros of its 4
percent March 2019 bond, a new 2.60 percent June 2024
bond, and its 4.25 percent March 2041 issue on
Monday.
* The Netherlands follows on Tuesday with a new 2.75 percent
30-year bond sale at which it aims to raise at least 3 billion
euros.
* Germany is due to offer up to 5 billion euros of its 1.75
percent February 2024 Bund on Wednesday.
* Spain will tap its 2.75 percent April 2019 bond
, its 3.8 percent April 2024 bond
and its 5.15 percent October 2044 bond
on Thursday. Madrid will announce the size of
the auctions on Monday.
* France plans to auction 7-8 billion euros of fixed rate
bonds and 900 million-1.4 billion euros of index-linked bonds on
Thursday.
* The French fixed rate bonds include a 2.5 percent July
2016 bond, a 4.25 percent October 2017 bond
and a 1 percent May 2019 bond.
It will offer a 0.25 percent July 2018 OATEi
and a 3.4 percent July 2029 OATi.