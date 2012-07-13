* Investors to sacrifice returns for safety at German sale

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 13 Investors are expected to pay Germany a premium to look after their money at next Wednesday's 2-year bond auction, while Spain will test its banks' readiness to keep throwing the government a lifeline when it seeks to raise funds on Thursday.

The strength of Germany's economy has made its highly-liquid bonds a major safe haven from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, even though negative yields mean that after two years investors will get back less than their original investment.

A credit rating downgrade for Italy has increased tensions in financial markets, already rattled by growing doubts over the effectiveness of anti-crisis measures agreed at a European Union summit last month and due to be formalised next week.

In particular, concerns revolve around the euro zone's ESM rescue fund. Although it will be allowed to recapitalise banks and intervene in bond markets, its resources would quickly dry up if Spain needed a full state bailout, in addition to the aid package already agreed for its banks.

In this market environment, short-term debt issued by top-rated states seems to be the asset of choice.

"Next Wednesday could be the first time that we see a negative average yield at a German auction," said RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul. "The way the front-end euro zone government bonds core market is performing at the moment ... the auction should be supported."

German two-year yields trade around minus 5 basis points in the secondary market but have so far never been sold at a negative yield in a bond auction, although shorter-dated paper has.

The equivalent Dutch yields are also negative, while similar French, Austrian and Belgian bonds yield little more than zero.

A sale of 8-9 billion euros in medium-term French bonds on Thursday is also likely to benefit as investors look for yield pickup within the 'core' euro countries still seen as low risk.

SELLING DEBT AND BUYING TIME

Progress on a Spanish bank bailout worth up to 100 billion euros ($122 billion) and fresh austerity measures agreed by Madrid this week have helped benchmark 10-year Spanish yields dip below the 'unsustainable' 7 percent level in recent days.

But traders warned the fall in yields was not backed by significant flows as most trading involved domestic players.

International investors are still largely avoiding that market, expecting worse for the recession-hit economy where about one in four workers are unemployed.

"The banking bailout is definitely a positive thing as the domestic sector is dominating the refinancing for the government," UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.

"If you underpin your banks you are able to buy time. But in my view it will be just buying time, it's difficult to see how Spain can actually avoid a full-blown bailout."

The auction on Thursday is expected to be supported by domestic banks again, but dealers may have to make room for the new paper on their books by selling Spanish bonds beforehand. This is likely to push yields close to dangerous levels again, analysts say.

Norbert Aul at RBC expects Spain to underperform Italy in the front end of the curve.

Illustrative of the hard times that the weaker euro zone states are facing in capital markets, on Saturday it will be one year since Italy last issued bonds with maturities of 15 years or longer.

"We're close to an unhappy anniversary for Italy," Commerzbank interest rate strategist David Schnautz said. "What we've seen with Ireland and Portugal was that when you are at risk of losing market access you first stop selling ultralongs. That trickles down the curve.

"They are still printing at yield levels that are not too alarming, but at the expense of issuing shorter-dated bonds which increases the rollover risk at some stage." ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Editing by William James/Ruth Pitchford)