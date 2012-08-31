* Spain returns to market after August break

* Selling 2-, 3- and 4-year bonds hours before ECB meeting

* Germany, France, Belgium and Austria also sell debt

* French/German yield spread widens before French supply

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 31 Spain issues bonds next week for the first time in a month, testing its ability to raise funds in the market with the country under pressure to ask for a full sovereign bailout.

The bonds will be auctioned on Thursday just hours before European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to flesh out the bank's plans to buy struggling euro zone countries' debt to help lower borrowing costs.

Uncertainty over how much the ECB will say after its policy meeting and deteriorating euro zone fundamentals should also support demand for debt issued by higher-rated euro zone states, including Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria next week.

But the prospect of more intervention should also underpin a Spanish bond sale, with investors reluctant to be caught off guard should Draghi deliver more concrete details of the plan than markets expect.

"The Spanish auction is taking place just before the ECB meeting. So in that respect, I think it should go OK. I don't think people will be willing to short those bonds before the ECB," Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said.

"There is always a small possibility that the ECB over-delivers, so starts its purchases earlier than thought."

Spain will sell bonds maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016 in its first auction since Aug. 2.

Borrowing costs at the sale should fall in line with those in the secondary market. But they are likely to remain at levels regarded as unsustainable, highlighting Madrid's long-term funding challenges and testing domestic banks' ability to take on ever more sovereign debt.

Spain still has to raise more than 20 billion euros of its 86 billion euro target this year.

Analysts say this means it will have to sell between 3 and 3.5 billion euros in each auction for the rest of 2012 -- slightly above the recent pace.

The euro zone's fourth largest economy front-loaded its funding in the beginning of the year to benefit from demand fuelled by two rounds of cheap ECB financing.

"Domestic buyers have started to become a little bit congested with Spanish paper. The question is to which extent the Spanish banking sector will continue to be able to absorb supply," UBS strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.

DEMAND FOR CORE

Concern about the regional debt crisis and economic outlook should underpin demand for 5 billion euros of 10-year German debt on Wednesday, analysts said.

Investors are clinging to expectations of ECB intervention, after Draghi said in July the central bank would do whatever was necessary to preserve the euro and in August indicated it could start buying government bonds if countries asked for help first.

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann's reported threat to resign shows there are still obstacles in the way of any ECB policy response.

"The German auction is going to come in a moment in which the peripheral market is probably going to be particularly volatile in view of the ECB, the Spanish supply. That should be an element of support," Ziglio added.

He said the slight pick-up in 10-year German yields from July's historical lows should also provide an additional incentive for investors. "There still could be a decent demand for that sort of paper."

France will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, also after a break in August. It will auction five-, 10- and 15- year paper.

The premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds over their German counterparts hit its widest since late July this week at 83 basis points as investors braced for the sale.

"There is a lot of pressure on the long end of the core market next week. So I think that means that you have got to look for core curves to face some steepening pressure," Peter Chatwell, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole said.

He said it could be a good time to buy two-year French debt against four-year bonds.