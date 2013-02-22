* Italy expected to sell new 10-year bond
* Vote outcome nerves could hoist borrowing costs
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 22 Italy may have to pay a big
premium to sell bonds next week if the market gets rattled by an
indecisive election result that puts in doubt reforms needed to
spur growth and cut the country's debt.
A sale of inflation-protected bonds on Monday will be the
first test of investor demand as Italians go to the polls to
choose a new government that will have to deal with the
country's mammoth 2 trillion euros of public debt.
This will be followed by an auction of up to 6.5 billion
euros ($8.56 billion) of five-year bonds and a new 10-year
benchmark on Wednesday, in a week in which the Italian Treasury
will be the sole scheduled issuer in the euro zone primary
market.
Markets are widely expecting the centre-left party of Pier
Luigi Bersani to win the Feb. 24-25 vote and rule in coalition
with technocrat centrist Mario Monti, with a comeback by former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - reviled by markets - largely
dismissed.
This has kept Italian bond yields steady in recent weeks
after an initial sell-off in early February, with benchmark
10-year debt yields within the 4.10-4.75 percent
range that has prevailed so far this year.
Nevertheless, some analysts say the market may be
underestimating the risk that Berlusconi's centre-right
coalition and other parties might rally strongly and leave the
centre-left parties with a slim majority that could weaken their
ability to push through reforms.
"The market is not fully pricing in this bad case scenario,"
said Ioannis Sokos, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas. "If we
have a negative surprise, a hung parliament or incapacity of the
left and Monti to form a strong enough coalition, we expect a
strong sell-off.
"It is difficult to forecast borrowing costs but if the
outcome is bad the Tesoro would need to offer a big discount in
order to make the bonds attractive versus the current
benchmark," he said.
CAUTION
Italian 10-year bonds were last yielding 4.45 percent, 4
basis points down on the day while five-year yields were 6 bps
lower at 3.20 percent.
The bonds have recouped almost half of losses seen early
this month as some yield-hungry investors bought back into the
cheapened debt, betting too that the European Central Bank's
bond buying backstop would prevent panic selling.
While post-election nerves may lift borrowing costs,
domestic demand backed by 6.3 billion euros in coupon payments
should ensure smooth sales, analysts said.
"Overall any sort of downside will ultimately be limited by
the fact that we still have a huge amount of liquidity-inspired
risk-on move and the OMT (the ECB's bond-buying scheme) sitting
in the background that puts a floor on any significant
sell-off," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.
"If they've got a slim majority it (the 10-year yield) could
back up 10-20 bps. It's difficult to put a number on it. What we
expect is a retracement rather than a reversal of the overall
risk-on theme." ($1 = 0.7598 euros)