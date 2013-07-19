By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 19 Italy and Spain have built up
such a head of steam in their 2013 government borrowing that
they can afford to ease the pace should a reduction in U.S.
monetary stimulus hurt demand for their debt.
More than half way through the year, the euro zone's third
and fourth biggest economies have met 80 and 66 percent of their
2013 funding needs respectively. Against a benign backdrop for
borrowers, even bailed-out Ireland has nearly funded itself for
2014 as it seeks to fully regain access to debt markets.
The euro zone countries at the forefront of the debt crisis
took advantage of an investor scramble for yield earlier in the
year as excess central cash in the system crushed returns on
top-rated debt. At the same time, a European Central Bank pledge
to buy the bonds of countries that sought its help gave
investors the confidence to buy lower-rated debt.
Italy, with 2 trillion euros of debt, has met almost 80
percent of its 186 billion euro funding target, according to
data compiled by Reuters. It set a brisk pace after resolving a
political impasse in March that threatened to scare off
investors.
Rome is so far ahead of last year's funding progress that
analysts say it can weather any potential rise in longer-term
borrowing costs should the U.S. Federal Reserve go ahead with
plans to trim its bond purchases later this year.
Spain has met 66 percent of its 121 billion euro funding
target, a similar pace to last year. Strategists say strong
demand from domestic banks will compensate for any foreign
investor reluctance to lend should a ruling party financing
scandal worsen.
"They (Italy and Spain) have done their homework and,
against this backdrop, it provides them a substantial degree of
freedom to adjust and treat each future auction according to
prevailing market sentiment," Commerzbank strategist Michael
Leister said.
Italy has issued a new 30-year bond and Spain has borrowed
over 15 and 10 years.
TENSIONS
Italy and Spain have so far been insulated from simmering
political tensions at home and from a crisis in bailed-out
Portugal largely by the ECB's bond-buying backstop.
Any impact from political problems would first be felt in a
rise in long-term borrowing costs, which have already risen off
their lowest since 2010 on the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus.
In such a scenario, both Italy and Spain would be more
inclined to sell shorter-dated debt, strategists say.
While an over-reliance on short-term bonds creates a problem
of having to meet ever-growing repayments and is not favoured by
either investors or rating agencies, both countries have bought
themselves some wriggle room by issuing longer-term bonds this
year, with Italy issuing its first 30-year debt since May 2011.
They could also temporarily cut the size of auctions to
ensure demand, as Spain did on Thursday when it sold just over 3
billion euros of bonds, down from the average 4-5 billion
offered earlier this year.
"Also, for Spain for instance, even if they continue with
auctions of 3.5-4 billion it would be enough to meet their
funding target," said RBC strategist Norbert Aul.
Ireland's successful debt sales via syndication have also
left it in a good position to cope with any Fed-induced market
disturbance should it choose to start auctioning bonds later in
the year.
"With the 2013 funding raised so far and the funds available
from the EU/IMF aid programme, Ireland will have more than 12
months of pre-funding in place at the end of 2013," Aul said.