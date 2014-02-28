LONDON Feb 28 Austria, Germany, France and Spain are scheduled to sell bonds next week.

* Austria kicks off the auctions on Tuesday with an offering of 1.21 billion euros of 2018 and 2023 bonds.

* Germany plans to offer up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Spain will offer bonds due 2017, 2019 and 2024 on Thursday. The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise on Monday around 1300 GMT. Newedge strategists estimate Madrid will sell up to 5 billion euros of the paper.

* France plans to sell up to 7-8 billion euros of 2022, 2024 and 2027 bonds on Thursday.