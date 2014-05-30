LONDON May 30 Germany, Spain and France are due to issue government bonds next week.

* Germany will offer 4 billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Spain plans to sell three- and five-year bonds on Thursday. It will announce the planned size of the debt sale on Monday.

* France aims to sell 7.5 to 8.5 billion euros of debt via eight-, 10- and 15-year bonds on Thursday.

