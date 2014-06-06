LONDON, June 6 Spain is expected to take advantage of a European Central Bank-inspired market rally to issue a new 10-year benchmark next week, joining Italy, the Netherlands and Germany in selling bonds.

* Spain is set to issue the 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks, market sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Spanish Treasury officials were not immediately available for comment.

* The Netherlands kicks off scheduled auctions on Tuesday with a planned sale of 2.5-3.5 billion euros of April 15, 2017 bonds.

* Germany will offer up to 4 billion euros in two-year bonds on Wednesday.

* Italy plans to sell medium- to long-term bonds on Thursday. The Treasury will announce the maturities and size of the auctions on Monday. (Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)