LONDON, June 6 Spain is expected to take
advantage of a European Central Bank-inspired market rally to
issue a new 10-year benchmark next week, joining Italy, the
Netherlands and Germany in selling bonds.
* Spain is set to issue the 10-year bond via a syndicate of
banks, market sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Spanish Treasury officials were not immediately available for
comment.
* The Netherlands kicks off scheduled auctions on Tuesday
with a planned sale of 2.5-3.5 billion euros of April 15, 2017
bonds.
* Germany will offer up to 4 billion euros in two-year bonds
on Wednesday.
* Italy plans to sell medium- to long-term bonds on
Thursday. The Treasury will announce the maturities and size of
the auctions on Monday.
