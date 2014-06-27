LONDON, June 27 Germany, France and Spain are set to issue government bonds next week.

* Germany plans to sell up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds on Wednesday.

* France will sell 7.5-8.5 billion euros of 2024, 2027 and 2030 bonds on Thursday.

* Spain will sell a new 5-year bond, alongside a reissued 30-year bond, at the next scheduled auction on Thursday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)