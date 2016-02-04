BRUSSELS Feb 4 France, Italy, Spain and
Portugal are in breach of or will break EU deficit reduction
rules unless they change policies, European Commission economic
forecasts showed on Thursday.
The Commission, which is the guardian of EU law, issues
forecasts for the economies of the 28-nation EU three times a
year, projecting key economic indicators such as economic growth
and inflation as well as budget deficits and debt.
EU budget rules oblige governments to keep the headline
budget gap below 3 percent of GDP and cut the structural gap,
which exclude the effects of the business cycle and one-offs,
every year until they reach balance.
If they fail to do so, they face a disciplinary procedure in
which EU finance ministers set deficit reduction targets and
deadlines for them.
The Commission latest forecasts showed that the euro zone's
second biggest economy France, which has a deadline to cut its
headline budget gap to 2.8 percent in 2017 will instead have a
deficit of 3.2 percent next year, unless it takes action.
In structural terms, France was asked by EU finance
ministers to reduce the deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015,
0.8 percent in 2016 and 0.9 percent in 2017. But the Commission
forecasts showed the cut last year was only 0.2 percent.
The reduction in the structural deficit this year in France
will be only 0.4 percent -- half of what is required -- and the
shortfall will actually rise 0.2 percent next year, according to
the Commission's forecasts.
The third-biggest economy Italy, while safely below 3
percent with its headline deficit, will see an increase in its
structural gap to 1.7 percent of GDP this year from 1.0 percent
in 2015, rather than a 0.5 percent fall as required by EU rules.
The Italian structural deficit is then to ease only to 1.4
percent in 2017, again below the minimum required annual
reduction of 0.5 percent.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy and still
without a government after inconclusive elections in December,
was asked to cut its headline deficit to 4.2 percent in 2015.
But the Commission's forecasts showed it missed that target,
with a 4.8 percent gap.
Madrid was to take the deficit down to 2.8 percent this
year, but unless policies change it will end up with a 3.6
percent shortfall, the Commission projected.
In structural terms, Spain's deficit has risen since 2014
rather than falling, the Commission said.
Portugal is also in trouble, because it was supposed to cuts
its headline deficit to 2.5 percent last year, but instead ended
up with a 4.2 percent gap.
Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below
3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is also
rising sharply, rather than falling as it should.
