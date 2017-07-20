FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
TABLE-Euro zone Q1 deficit drops to 0.9 pct/GDP, debt rises to 89.5 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Euro zone Q1 deficit drops to 0.9 pct/GDP, debt rises to 89.5 pct

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
released the following data on government deficit and debt in the 19 countries sharing
the euro currency in the first quarter of this year:
    
Seasonally adjusted surplus/ deficit by member state 
                                               pct of GDP
                 2015Q1  2015Q2  2015Q3  2015Q4  2016Q1  2016Q2  2016Q3  2016Q4  2017Q1
 EA19              -2.2    -2.2    -1.8    -2.1    -1.7    -1.6    -1.6    -1.1    -0.9
 EU28              -2.7    -2.5    -2.2    -2.2    -2.0    -1.8    -1.7    -1.2    -1.0
 Belgium           -3.2    -2.9    -1.9    -2.0    -3.4    -2.6    -3.0    -1.5    -1.1
 Bulgaria          -0.6    -0.4    -3.6    -1.6     0.6     1.0     0.2    -1.0    -0.1
 Czech Republic    -0.8    -0.6    -0.4    -0.7     0.1     0.8     1.0     0.5     1.0
 Denmark           -3.2    -2.1    -1.5     0.5    -1.4    -0.9    -1.1     0.4    -0.5
 Germany            0.5     0.5     1.5     0.2     0.8     0.5     0.7     1.4     1.5
 Estonia           -0.5     0.3     0.4     0.6     1.6     0.2    -0.2    -0.3     0.2
 Ireland              :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Greece               :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Spain                :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 France            -3.9    -3.8    -3.7    -3.0    -3.4    -3.3    -3.7    -3.2    -3.3
 Croatia              :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Italy                :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Cyprus               :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Latvia            -2.7    -1.9    -1.7     0.3     0.3    -0.2     0.2    -1.0     0.5
 Lithuania         -0.3     0.5    -0.7    -0.5    -0.1     0.8    -0.2     0.0     0.4
 Luxembourg         1.2     2.0     0.9     1.4     1.5     1.5     1.6     1.6     0.4
 Hungary              :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 Malta             -2.4    -0.6    -0.7    -1.9     1.4     3.3    -0.1     1.3     3.5
 Netherlands       -2.3    -2.6    -1.8    -1.7    -1.2     0.6     1.0     1.0     1.5
 Austria           -1.0    -1.1    -2.3     0.4    -1.0    -0.8    -1.1    -2.6     0.1
 Poland            -4.7    -3.1    -2.0    -1.3    -3.1    -2.6    -2.5    -1.6    -1.5
 Portugal          -4.1    -3.3    -2.6    -7.6    -1.6    -2.2    -3.5    -0.7  -0.5(p
                                                                                      )
 Romania            0.1    -1.0    -1.9     0.5    -3.1    -3.6    -2.7    -1.8    -3.2
 Slovenia          -2.9    -3.6    -2.8    -2.4    -1.8    -0.5    -2.3    -2.7     0.4
 Slovakia          -3.1    -2.9    -2.9    -2.0    -2.0    -2.1    -1.7    -1.0    -1.4
 Finland           -3.1    -2.3    -2.8    -2.7    -2.1    -2.5    -1.6    -1.5    -1.2
 Sweden               :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :       :
 United Kingdom    -4.6    -4.7    -4.3    -3.7    -3.3    -3.6    -3.0    -2.0    -1.2
 Switzerland        0.6     1.0     1.3     1.4     0.8     0.6     0.6     0.7     0.9
 
    
 General government gross debt by member state
                                  General government gross debt
                                         pct of GDP             
                               2016Q1    2016Q4      2017Q1     
 EA19                              91.2        89.2       89.5  
 EU28                              84.3        83.6       84.1  
 Belgium                          109.2       106.0      107.7  
 Bulgaria                          29.6        29.5       28.6  
 Czech Republic                    40.0        36.8       39.9  
 Denmark                           39.4        37.7       36.7  
 Germany                           70.9        68.3       66.9  
 Estonia                            9.9         9.5        9.2  
 Ireland                           80.2        75.5          :  
 Greece                           176.4       179.0      176.2  
 Spain                            101.2        99.4      100.4  
 France                            97.0        96.3       98.7  
 Croatia*                          85.4        83.7       86.4  
 Italy                            134.8       132.6      134.7  
 Cyprus                           108.4       107.8      107.0  
 Latvia                            36.3        40.1       39.0  
 Lithuania                         40.0        40.2       39.3  
 Luxembourg                        21.9        20.0       23.0  
 Hungary                           76.6        74.1       74.3  
 Malta                             61.8        58.3       59.0  
 Netherlands                       64.3        61.8       59.6  
 Austria                           86.5        84.6       82.6  
 Poland                            51.8        54.4       54.0  
 Portugal                         128.9       130.3      130.5  
 Romania                           37.2        37.6       37.1  
 Slovenia                          83.6        79.7       81.4  
 Slovakia                          51.8        51.9       53.5  
 Finland                           64.2        63.1       62.6  
 Sweden                            42.7        41.6       41.1  
 United Kingdom                    87.6        89.3       88.0  
 Norway                            32.9        35.6       37.2  
 
 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.