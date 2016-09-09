UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 Spain and Portugal must take effective action to reduce their excessive budget deficits by October 15 after they escaped being fined in July despite breaking European Union budget rules, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers will briefly discuss Spain's and Portugal's deficits at an informal meeting in Bratislava.
"I expect a very brief discussion and especially effective action from our Portuguese and Spanish colleagues," Kazimir told reporters on entering the meeting. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Strupczewski)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.