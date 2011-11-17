BERLIN Nov 17 Denmark's new prime minister said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that she understood Berlin's interest on pushing through EU treaty changes to impose fiscal discipline on the euro zone in the European Union but believed the first priority should be resolving the immediate debt crisis.

"We discussed treaty changes and that the German Chancellor is preoccupied with this -- with very good reason," Danish leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt said at a joint news conference with Merkel. "But first things first."

Thorning-Schmidt, whose country is a member of the European Union but not of the single currency zone, said an EU summit in December would discuss treaty changes but she believed these should have "a narrow focus".

"It is important that we first focus on solving the crisis, then discuss how to create more discipline at a later stage," she said. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke)