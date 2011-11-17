BERLIN Nov 17 Denmark's new prime
minister said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday that she understood Berlin's interest on pushing
through EU treaty changes to impose fiscal discipline on the
euro zone in the European Union but believed the first priority
should be resolving the immediate debt crisis.
"We discussed treaty changes and that the German Chancellor
is preoccupied with this -- with very good reason," Danish
leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt said at a joint news conference
with Merkel. "But first things first."
Thorning-Schmidt, whose country is a member of the European
Union but not of the single currency zone, said an EU summit in
December would discuss treaty changes but she believed these
should have "a narrow focus".
"It is important that we first focus on solving the crisis,
then discuss how to create more discipline at a later stage,"
she said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke)