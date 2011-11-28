* More euro zone watchers think the unthinkable
* Scenarios multiply for weak or strong states to quit euro
* Germany and France hold euro's fate in coming days
By Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent
LONDON, Nov 28 Mobilising an army takes on such
a momentum of its own that a point of no return is eventually
reached. So it may be with the euro zone crisis: before long,
the slide towards break-up of the single currency might prove
impossible to reverse.
Even as global markets rallied on Monday on talk that a
grand plan to save the euro was finally taking shape, more and
more researchers are squarely broaching the alternative outcome
of the currency's disintegration.
Jean Pisani-Ferry, director of Bruegel, a respected Brussels
think tank, noted that market participants and real businesses
were increasingly pricing in such a break-up scenario.
"It is still hard to think the unthinkable, let alone to
work out the details of it, but any rational player has to
consider the possibility of it. If disaster expectations build
up and a growing number of players start positioning themselves
to protect themselves from it, the consequences could become
overwhelming," he said in a report.
German banks and exporters would lose out massively from a
collapse in the euro, Pisani-Ferry argued.
To head off that risk, he said Germany should offer its
euro-area partners a mutual guarantee over part of the bloc's
public debt in return for strict debt limits and veto authority
for the euro area over a member's draft budget.
"Only boldness will deliver," he wrote.
EXIT GERMANY?
Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York
Mellon in London, agreed that the final stage of the drama that
has consumed Europe over the past two years had arrived.
But he saw a different ending, with Berlin voluntarily
quitting the euro in order to protect the credibility of its own
sovereign debt. Berlin's failure to find enough buyers at a 6
billion euro bond auction last week drove home the message that
the crisis of confidence in the euro had spread to Germany.
A revived German mark would surge, creating fierce headwinds
for German exporters. But Derrick, in a note to clients, argued
that manufacturers had coped with a strong currency in the past.
As for the hit that German banks would take as the value of
their euro-denominated assets slumped, Berlin might find it more
cost-effective to rescue its domestic lenders than to bail out
the rest of the euro zone, he said.
Back in the first half of 2010, Derrick had concluded that a
German exit from the euro was a highly improbable outcome.
"As we approach the end of 2011 and find the same crisis now
starting to spiral out of control, it is starting to sound like
a rather more credible solution (at least for Germany and its
neighbours).
"Maybe the real significance of the fact that European
politicians have effectively admitted that it is possible to
leave the single currency is that it allows us to ask which
nation would be best heading for the door first," he said.
Ansgar Belke, a professor of macroeconomics at the
University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, said scenarios
considered inconceivable just months ago may not appear so
far-fetched before long, particularly if peripheral countries'
economies continue to stagnate.
"As if this were not bad enough, anti-euro bets are today an
everyday phenomenon, steadily increasing the probability of
breakup," Belke wrote in a report entitled "Doomsday for the
euro area".
FIELD OF RUINS
The economic costs of a doomsday break-up of economic and
monetary union (EMU) could be high and extremely damaging,
especially if a weak country were to secede from the 17-country
bloc, while the political costs were too great to be quantified
in financial terms, Belke said.
"Nevertheless, the time may come in which only a little
additional shock is sufficient to shift the whole EMU project to
a new trajectory, forcing its collapse," he wrote.
David Marsh, the author of books on the euro and the
Bundesbank, said Europe appeared to be heading for a re-run of
1992, when French President Francois Mitterrand leaned on German
Chancellor Helmut Kohl to get the Bundesbank to put aside its
misgivings and defend the French franc.
"If the Bundesbank had its way in remaining on the sidelines
while the markets sold down the franc, Mitterrand told Kohl, the
Bundesbank would be 'the last one standing on a field of
ruins'," Marsh said in a commentary for The Official Monetary
and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), which he co-chairs.
In the run-up to the next European Union summit on Dec. 9, a
similar confrontation was likely between their successors,
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said.
Marsh said Monday's market rally was based on optimism that
a package of measures on economic surveillance, European treaty
changes, steps to fiscal union and International Monetary Fund
aid for Italy would encourage the European Central Bank to
loosen its purse strings.
This was likely to take the form of quantitative easing
along the lines of the asset purchases made by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of England.
"In this case, the ECB would purchase government bonds
across monetary union in proportion to member countries' GDP --
meaning that German and French buying would prevail over
Italian.
"That might bring some respite to monetary union's weeks of
turmoil -- but no one knows whether it would be sufficient to
steer Europe towards a solution," Marsh said.
