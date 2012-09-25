BERLIN, Sept 25 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defence of the bank's
bond-buying plans on Tuesday and said it was now up to
governments to complement those measures with decisive policy
action.
"The current improvement in sentiment does not mean
everything is solved," Draghi told a conference of the
Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin.
"The ECB's action can only be the bridge to the future. The
project must be completed through decisive actions by
governments both individually and colllectively."
Draghi said the ECB's bond-buying plan was underpinning
improved sentiment in financial markets and he expected the euro
zone economy to return to growth next year.