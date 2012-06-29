BRUSSELS, June 29 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Friday he was pleased with steps
taken at a summit of EU leaders, including a decision to allow
direct recapitalisation of banks, but added that future aid must
be tied to strict conditions.
"I am actually quite pleased with the outcome of the
European Council. It showed the long-term commitment to the euro
by all member states of the euro area," Draghi told reporters.
"Also it reached tangible results in the shorter term. The
waiver of the ESM's preferred creditor status for Spain is one
of these results," he said.
"The future possibility of using the ESM for direct
recapitalisation of the banks, which was something that the ECB
had advocated for some time, is also a good result. And we have
to keep in mind that all these things, to be credible, should be
accompanied by strict conditionality. This is essential."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Julien Toyer and Luke Baker, editing
by Mike Peacock)