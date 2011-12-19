UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
AMSTERDAM Dec 19 Britain has refused to pledge money for an IMF fund to help solve Europe's debt crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told Dutch television programme Een Vandaag.
"Britain said it wanted to talk about in a G20 context," De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Feb 8 A Washington lawyer from a major law firm was wearing a wig as a disguise when he was arrested last week trying to sell a copy of a secret lawsuit against a California technology security company for $310,000, according to a criminal complaint.
ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkey's central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking, despite sharp criticism from investors.