AMSTERDAM Dec 9 A disorderly outcome of
Europe's debt crisis is possible and there is little additional
room for rescue measures, the Dutch central bank said on Friday.
"In the current, very uncertain international environment
crucial events such as a disorderly outcome of the debt crisis
are thinkable," the Dutch central bank (DNB) said in its
semi-annual economic report.
DNB had written the report before European Union leaders
agreed early on Friday on an intergovernmental treaty in a bid
to tackle the debt crisis.
"The distinctive feature of the current financial economic
situation is that so many countries have suffered big, financial
losses, the uncertainties continue so long, and governments and
central banks have taken such far-reaching measures, which makes
additional policy room very limited," DNB said.
It was possible that the recovery process for governments
and households took more time and spending remained depressed
for a longer period than currently expected, the central bank
said.
"Because of this, economic growth in Western countries could
remain at a low level for a longer period," the bank said.
A "prolonged period of stagnation" was a risk, DNB said.
If there was a successful handling of Europe's debt crisis
and a subsequent recovery of confidence among consumers and
investors, divergence of sovereign interest rates would diminish
and the euro could appreciate versus the U.S. dollar, DNB said.
"The return of confidence in the euro zone will lead to an
appreciation of the euro with 5 dollar cents."
