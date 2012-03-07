Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday the Netherlands was willing and ready to increase the euro zone rescue fund, or European Stability Mechanism, but that Germany was still against doing so.
"Germany does not yet find it politically opportunistic," De Jager said in parliament.
"If there is a possibility to increase the emergency fund we will do it very quickly. This is also supported by a majority in parliament," De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.