AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday the Netherlands was willing and ready to increase the euro zone rescue fund, or European Stability Mechanism, but that Germany was still against doing so.

"Germany does not yet find it politically opportunistic," De Jager said in parliament.

"If there is a possibility to increase the emergency fund we will do it very quickly. This is also supported by a majority in parliament," De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)