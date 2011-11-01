AMSTERDAM Nov 1 The Dutch finance minister said
on Tuesday all measures to end the euro zone debt crisis must be
discussed with every country that shares the currency, but gave
no direct comment on Greece's plan to hold a referendum over the
bailout package.
"You need to do it with everyone. We've been hard at work
with each other for months on this package," De Jager told
broadcaster RTL Z. "They have been very tough negotiations ...
we must always speak (about the measures) with each other."
De Jager added it was important for the Dutch Cabinet to
outline its stance regarding Greece's planned referendum, but
stressed it was appropriate to first inform the Parliament,
which will debate the euro zone package later on Tuesday.
"We will come today with a Cabinet stance," De Jager said,
adding a ministry letter might first be sent to the parliament.
