AMSTERDAM Nov 1 The Dutch finance minister said on Tuesday all measures to end the euro zone debt crisis must be discussed with every country that shares the currency, but gave no direct comment on Greece's plan to hold a referendum over the bailout package.

"You need to do it with everyone. We've been hard at work with each other for months on this package," De Jager told broadcaster RTL Z. "They have been very tough negotiations ... we must always speak (about the measures) with each other."

De Jager added it was important for the Dutch Cabinet to outline its stance regarding Greece's planned referendum, but stressed it was appropriate to first inform the Parliament, which will debate the euro zone package later on Tuesday.

"We will come today with a Cabinet stance," De Jager said, adding a ministry letter might first be sent to the parliament. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)