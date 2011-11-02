* Dutch PM Rutte says details of bailout will come

* Opposition MP calls Greek referendum a "deal breaker"

* No formal requirement for EU member states to back bailout package (Rewrites with PM, parties' comments)

By Gilbert Kreijger

THE HAGUE, Nov 1 The Dutch government won time on Tuesday to get parliament's backing for last week's euro zone rescue plan, promising details on the package and facing demands to have a strong budget commissioner and more IMF involvement in the debt crisis.

Despite anger among coalition and opposition parties about Greece's plan for a referendum on the rescue plan, the Dutch parliament agreed to wait for details how the euro zone rescue fund EFSF would work and what powers the commission will get to enforce budget rules before reaching a view.

The package negotiated last week does not need the formal approval of euro zone national parliaments.

But with the cabinet's main ally outside the ruling coalition, Geert Wilders' anti-immigration Freedom Party, strongly opposed to such bailouts, Prime Minister Mark Rutte relies on help from the opposition.

The opposition party Labour, whose support is crucial for securing majority support for the minitory government, called Greece's referendum plan a "deal breaker" and "spontaneous self-incineration".

"The package is not strong enough, and it is effectively wiped off the table now that Greece has placed a bomb under it," Labour MP Ronald Plasterk said in parliament.

Plasterk called for strong budget supervision to prevent Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from "throwing a party on the costs of the EFSF fund".

Coalition parties the Liberals and Christian Democrats said the package was "a substantial step" in solving Europe's debt crisis and demanded more clarity on how to enforce the euro zone budget rules on deficits and debt levels and more IMF involvement.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's shock decision late on Monday to call a referendum on Greece's bailout angered Germany and hammered markets edgy over the euro zone crisis.

European politicians complained that Athens was trying to wriggle out of the latest rescue deal.

Rutte was concerned about the referendum.

"We need to act swiftly with the escape route. Suppose Greece says no in a referendum -- which I do not hope because it would have enormous consequences for Greece itself and also consequences for Europe -- then it becomes even more urgent that we deal with the package's other aspects," Rutte said.

Wilders, who dislikes last week's deal and wants Greece to leave the euro zone, told reporters he was pleased about the referendum because it would mean "the whole rescue package can go into the trash bin".

