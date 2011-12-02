AMSTERDAM Dec 2 Dutch-listed companies including as Shell, Philips, and Unilever pleaded on Friday for "political courage" to create monetary stability in the euro zone and boost the area's competitive strength and growth potential.

In a letter to Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad, the chief executives of Shell, Philips, Unilever, DSM and AkzoNobel argued against protectionism.

"It is one minute to twelve and is therefore of the utmost importance that there will come a strong handling of the euro crisis in the short term," the CEOs including Peter Voser from Shell and Paul Polman from Unilever L> said.

AkzoNobel CEO Hans Wijers told the paper in an interview: "We are now at the point we cannot again take the risk of making modest decisions with respect to fiscal supervision and choices for ECB, IMF or the rescue fund EFSF."

"Which route the leaders choose is not up to us. I do know that it is irresponsible to turn on the money printing press if there is no strong fiscal discipline," Wijers said.

