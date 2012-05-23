BRIEF-Atlas Mara announces board changes to boost core stratergy
* Announces measures to accelerate its strategic execution of its three core areas: commercial and retail banking, fintech, and markets and treasury
(Releads with PM comment on growth)
AMSTERDAM May 23 European governments cannot afford to spend their way to economic recovery, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday, allying himself with Germany ahead of a summit in a growth debate that risks polarising policymakers.
European Union leaders will meet later on Wednesday in Brussels, with newly-elected French President Francois Hollande looking to push a pro-growth agenda that is at odds with Germany's focus on austerity and structural reform.
"The Netherlands is not among those who say let deficits run up and use the money to fund growth," Rutte, who is also the Liberals party leader, told the Dutch parliament.
Europe should focus instead on removing trade restrictions and economic reforms, said Rutte, who has tended to side with Germany on fiscal and monetary issues.
Rutte reiterated the Netherlands was against common euro zone bonds, because they would remove an incentive for countries to improve their finances and reform their economies.
European leaders would discuss proposals for the European Investment Bank to make more investments but the Netherlands was not yet ready to approve these, Rutte said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)
TOKYO, Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf edged slightly higher in morning trade on Thursday as global shares held near highs and crude oil prices traded near their average over the past month.