AMSTERDAM Nov 3 The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the Netherlands would not accept pressure from Greece to relax the conditions attached to the country's bailout package agreed by euro zone leaders last month.

"We demand that Greece completely fulfils the conditions for the sixth tranche and the second package. It is a good package. Our position regarding Greece should not be weakened," Jan Kees de Jager told a Dutch parliamentary commission.

"We will not be put under pressure where conditions should be weakened." (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)